Woman in hospital after breaking ankle slipping on cooking oil outside Northampton fast food restaurant

A woman could face being off work for six weeks after breaking her ankle in two places after slipping over outside a drive-thru in Northampton.

The 27-year-old woman of East Hunsbury, who has asked not to be named, placed an order with staff at the KFC drive-thru in Towcester Road on September 16 at about 4pm before realising she had been handed the wrong food

Her leg has been put into cast before medics operate.

After collecting the correct order, she was walking on the path back to her car when she slipped on what is understood to be cooking oil directly outside the back door. She was taken to A&E, where she discovered two breaks in her left ankle.

The woman said: "On my way back I slipped and fell, breaking my ankle in two places.



"When me and my partner looked back at the place I fell, we realised it was because the cooking oil, which KFC is using for their fryers was disposed of from their back door and onto the pathway where I was walking.



"This negligence has now put me in the hospital awaiting surgery and a foreseeable five-week recovery. I'm not going to be able to work or look after my 17-month-old son for a while."

The woman, an office administrator, told the Chronicle & Echo that she will undergo an operation today (Wednesday) to have metal plates and screws fixed to both sides of her ankle to secure the bone.

"I'm missing out on work for the next six weeks, then I need physiotherapy.

"I have no family here they're in Bulgaria, my partner needs to work. You can imagine how much many things are going wrong now because of an accident.

"I'm having to go through so much difficulty. I find it difficult to look after my son in this situation because I can't put my leg down."

A KFC spokesperson said: “The safety of our fans is really important to us and we are sorry to hear about what happened.

"We are urgently investigating to find out exactly what happened.”