Woman grabbed by attacker during robbery in Wellingborough

A man grabbed a woman and tried to take her bag during a robbery in Wellingborough yesterday (Tuesday).

The 53-year-old victim was walking along Hill Street at about 5.30am when the robbery took place.

As she passed the bin store, a man grabbed hold of her right arm, tried to pull her bag from her and then tried to undo the zip.

A brief struggle ensued which stopped when a car pulled into the street and the man ran off towards Croyland Road.

The offender is described as a 5ft 10in black man in his 20s with a stocky build.

He had a goatee style beard and a moustache spiralled at the ends.

He wore a dark bobble hat, dark fleece, dark tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers.

Officers would like to speak to the driver of the car or anyone who saw this incident.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111555.