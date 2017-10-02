Woman forced to ground in Rushden sex assault

A woman was threatened by a man who forced her to the ground in a sex assault in Rushden.
The incident took place between 2am and 2.20am on Saturday (September 30) when the woman was walking along John Clarke Way.
She was attacked by a man who forced her to the ground and threatened her.
She screamed and fought him and he ran away.
The offender is described as white with a medium build, short messy dark hair and dark bushy eyebrows.
Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
