Woman dies in house fire in Northampton

A woman has died following a house fire in Northampton.

Firefighters were called shortly before 10.45am today (Tuesday, December 27) following reports of a smoke alarm sounding and smoke coming out of a ground floor flat in the Semilong area of the town.

A woman aged in her 80s was found dead at the scene of the blaze, which is not being treated as suspicious by police.

Two fire crews from Moulton, one from The Mounts and one from Mereway attended the incident along with Northamptonshire Police and the East Midlands Ambulance Service.