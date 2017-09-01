Woman cut out of car following four-car crash in Northampton

An unconscious woman had to be cut out her car following a crash close to a park in Northampton.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the junction of Wellingborough Road and Briton Road at 10.30pm last night (Thursday, August 31).

Fire crews had to cut one driver out of her car.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said four cars were involved in the crash by Abington Park.

Fire crews from Moulton and The Mounts attended the scene.

A woman, who was unconscious, had to be cut out of her car following the incident.

She was taken to hospital at 11.10pm, though her condition is not yet known.