Woman assaulted in Raunds

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Raunds.

The incident took place in Thorpe Street on Wednesday, May 24, at around 10pm.

The offender is described as a black man aged about forty with a slim build.

He was wearing a black leather jacket and blue jeans.

Police would like to hear from any witnesses who saw a man of this description in the area between 9.45pm and 10.45pm on the day of the incident.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.