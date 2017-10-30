Woman approached and touched inappropriately by man on Northampton street

A woman ran away after she was inappropriately touched by a man while walking in Northampton, police have reported.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said that between 6am and 6.30am on October 25, a woman was walking along Towcester Road when a man approached her and spoke to her.

"He then put his arm around her and touched her inappropriately. The woman ran away and he walked off.

"The offender is described as a slim, 5ft 8in, clean shaven white man, with an Irish accent and short dark brown hair. He was wearing jogging bottoms and a black jacket zipped up, covering his neck," the spokesman added.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.