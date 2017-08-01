Woman admitted to hospital following assault near Northampton train station

A woman was left 'unconscious' and 'bleeding from the head' after being attacked in an early morning assault in Northampton.

Witness, Heather, who wants her surname to remain anonymous, was on the approach to Black Lion Hill, in a taxi with a friend, at 1.15am this morning (Tuesday, August 1).

She said: "A mugging happened on the road between Westbridge and the train station.

"Two black males were seen fleeing the scene after leaving a woman unconscious and bleeding from the head.

"They took her bag, which had all her belongings in.

"She was laying in the middle of the road so we got out and helped her until police and an ambulance arrived, she is in the hospital now and all the nurse could tell me is that she is stable."

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "We were called to an incident in Black Lion Hill that took place at about 1.15am this morning, where a woman was assaulted and had items stolen.

"The lady was taken to hospital for treatment and is not believed to have serious injuries.

"An investigation into the incident is taking place and we would like to speak anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information regarding it."

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.