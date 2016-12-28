Woman, 54, left with serious injuries after colliding with barrier on the M1 in Northamptonshire

A 54-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the M1 through Northamptonshire on Boxing Day.

The collision happened at about 3.30pm on the southbound carriageway between junctions 17 and 16, when a silver Ford Fiesta, left the carriageway and collided with a barrier.

The driver, a 54-year-old woman from Hertfordshire, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

A police spokeswoman said the cause of the crash is not known.

The collision came just three days after the M1 had to be shut following a three-car pile-up by Watford Gap services on the southbound carriageway.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Northamptonshire Police Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.