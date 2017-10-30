Witnesses sought after man flashes at woman in Northampton

Officers are appealing for witnesses following an incident of indecent exposure in Northampton.

At 11.20pm on Wednesday, October 25 a woman was walking along Boughton Green Road, near the junction of Chalcombe Avenue in Kingsthorpe when a man walking past her indecently exposed himself.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today said: "The offender is described as a thin, 5ft 10in white man in his 20s, with a long, thin face, wearing black jogging bottoms, a grey hooded top with the hood up over a black woolly hat."

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,