Witnesses sought after fail-to-stop collision in Wellingborough

Officers are looking for witnesses to an incident in Wellingborough.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Sometime between 10am and 10.20am today (Wednesday) a green sports car was in collision with a silver Citroen Picasso at the pedestrian crossing outside Tesco Express, Queensway, and did not stop.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.