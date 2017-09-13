Winning hand at Northampton casino nets blackjack player £14,000 grand prize

A blackjack player has walked away from a Northampton casino £14,000 richer after winning the jackpot.

The lucky customer struck gold at the Grosvenor Casino Northampton, in Regent Street, when he and the dealer each drew a blackjack match by holding an ace and king from the same suit.

The winning hand let him cash-in on a side bet he placed for £1 - earning him a grand prize of £14,179.13.

Barry Carter, general manager of Grosvenor Casino Northampton, said: "We’re thrilled to have a jackpot winner with our Grosvenor Ace King Suited progressive side bet.

"We have heard news of many other Grosvenor Casino customers winning the jackpot all around the country and it’s great to be part of the good news with a winner of our own.

"It’s great to see people enjoying our gaming area and having a big win like this creates a really exciting buzz around the new additions to the casino. We hope we can get many more players from Northampton walking away with the jackpot.”