Winners of Northampton Chronicle & Echo's Gym of the Year say 'our customers are more like friends'

A ladies-only Northampton gym has won the Chronicle & Echo's Gym of the Year Award for the second year running.

The girls at Curves Northampton now have two Chron trophies to display at their circuits gym in Moulton Park Business Centre, off Red House Road.

"You can find us by looking for the woman on the side of the gym."

They say they owe their success to "a personal touch" with their customers.

Owner Orla Walsh, 40, who runs Curves with her sister, said: "It's wicked to win for the second year in a row.

"We know all our members and what's going on in their lives, from our youngest, aged 24, to our oldest, who's 88.

"I owe our success to my wonderful staff and their hard work. Thank you to all our members for voting for us."

Orla took over Curves Northampton in August 2015.

Orla's sister Claire Fitzpatrick, 35, who also works at the gym, said: "There were existing customers here when we arrived over but the ladies have really taken us on.

"I would call them friends really."

Curves Northampton is open between 8.30am and 7.30pm on weekdays and 8.30am and 7.30pm on Saturdays.

Orla said: "I guess it's straight on to the next competition I suppose, and try and win three years in a row."