Wing-walking aged 87? 'No problem' says Northampton great-granddad

A daredevil great-grandfather from Northampton says he cannot wait for his next big thrill after completing his first wing-walk... aged 87.

Having already abseiled down Victoria Falls and Northampton's Lift Tower in his eighties, former engineer Fred Samwell enjoyed his latest thrill-seeking act on Sunday.

Fred says he wants to try whitewater rafting.

The great grandfather of 12, of Ruskin Road, spent 10 minutes strapped to the top wing of a propeller biplane after it took off from Chiltern Park Aerodrome.

The sponsored feat was all in aid of Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Northamptonshire Carers.

Fred said: "It was thrilling, but I've done a lot of these things in my life.

"When my granddaughter said she was doing a wing-walk last year.

Fred took part in the challenge when he learned his granddaughter Clare was about to have a go.

"When she told me, I said 'book me in too'.

"It was no problem - a bit of a struggle to wave though."

Fred's wing-walk has raised £950 for the two charities, but despite approaching his 90th year the octogenarian is considering whitewater rafting as his next challenge.

The Northampton born and bred man, who served on aircraft carriers during World War Two, has an unusual theory about his sense of adventure though.

"I put it down to having to having ginger hair," he said. "I was always a bit of a daredevil."

Granddaughter Clare, said: "I'm very proud of him. We are just looking forward to our next challenge now."