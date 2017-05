A number of cars were damaged while parked in Regent Street, Kettering, in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday).

Offenders kicked the wing mirrors off several cars at about 2.45am and police are appealing for anyone who may have been a victim of this incident or a witness to contact them.

Victims, witnesses or anyone with information about the damage can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.