Window and car damaged in Wellingborough

A window and a car were damaged in the space of half of hour in Wellingborough.

The incidents took place between 2.20am and 2.50am on Friday, April 28.

Damage was caused to the downstairs window of a property in Waterside Road, before damage was caused to a car in Chace Road, opposite.

The offender is described as a 5ft 5in to 5ft 7in man in his late teens or early 20s, with short brown hair wearing a black, waist-length, hooded puffa style jacket.

Witnesses can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.