'Why will no-one adopt this area?': Pensioner's fight for clean-up action on unclaimed Northampton land

A disgruntled pensioner is calling for help after a number of abandoned cars and rotten trees were dumped behind his house on land that no-one will take responsibility for.

Roy Welsh, 69, of Fairway, Kingsley, who has lived in the area for about 28 years, says the trees have been dangerous in the area of wasteland beyond his back gate for decades but no council will intervene.

Roy claims these cars have been left abandoned on grounds originally meant for a child's play park.

Other neighbours the Chron spoke to in Fairway believe the county council owns the small service road behind their houses.

But the 14-foot wide adjoining piece of grassy land - between the road and the fence surrounding the Kingsthorpe Golf Club - is an eyesore strewn with rubbish.

Mr Welsh said: "We have been trying to get the (borough) council to come down here but they don't want to know, it's too much inconvenience for them.

"We need help to get it all cleaned up so it looks respectable.

"It never used to look like this."

Councillor Mike Hallam, cabinet member for environment, said the borough council does not own the land behind Fairway.

"However, in the interest of keeping the town clean and tidy the council has undertaken some general tidying up in the past and the local neighbourhood warden regularly spends time in the area as part of their rounds," he said.

"Any issues reported during these visits, such as fly tipping, rats or asbestos, are investigated and the appropriate action taken,” he said

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council added: “The service road running parallel to Fairway is adopted highway but that only extends to the width of the paved area.

“Ownership of the land over which the majority of the service road runs and adjacent land on which the landscaping is located appears to be unknown.”