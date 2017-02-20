Which Northamptonshire musical icon should get a blue plaque? Radio Northampton wants your nominations

BBC Northampton is looking for nominations for a blue plaque in the town to market BBC Music Day.

The plaque will commemorate a person or place who influenced the musical landscape in and around Northamptonshire.

Listeners are invited to get in touch with nominations for singers, musicians, song-writers or producers from any genre of music who are no longer with us, or significant locations which are a big part of our musical heritage - for example iconic venues and important events. The plaques will be unveiled on Friday June 9 as part of BBC Music Day.

Listeners can email their suggestions to BBC Northampton (northampton@bbc.co.uk) or use social media @BBCNorthampton on Twitter and facebook.com/bbcnorthampton using the hashtag #localmusiclegends. Nominations close at midnight Sunday February 26. The BBC says it is not a vote and the final decision as to who or what the plaque commemorates and where the plaque is located is not based on the number of suggestions received.

All nominations will then go forward to the BBC Northampton Blue Plaque committee which includes, Bernie Keith, BBC Radio Northampton’s Rock n Roll Heaven producer and presenter and Tony Platt a record producer who has worked with some of the biggest names in music history, now a Popular Music lecturer at the University of Northampton.

The local committee will put forward its suggestions to a national committee who will make the final decision for the new Northamptonshire plaque to be unveiled in its location on BBC Music Day, June 9, 2017.

Editor of BBC Northampton, Helen Grimes, said: “This is a great opportunity to recognise somebody who was made a real difference to the music scene in the county – I’m really excited to find out who or what our listeners think deserves a blue plaque in Northamptonshire!”