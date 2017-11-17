When is Northampton's official Christmas lights switch on for 2017?

Still not sure when the town's illuminations are due to be turned on? All you need to know about this year's Christmas lights switch-on is here.

Two local outstanding sportswomen will be given the honour of switching the town’s Christmas lights on with stars of this year’s pantomimes on Saturday, 18 November.

Emily Williams and Susan Corless have been given the illuminating honour after their sporting achievements were recently recognised at the Leisure Trust’s Sports Awards. Keen swimmer, Emily, was commended with the Young Sportswoman Award and Susan, an archery enthusiast, won the Local Sportswoman Award.

Emily and Susan will join Heart FM and panto stars Jaymi Hensley and Lydia Lucy on stage to turn the Christmas lights on, following an afternoon of family entertainment.

Starting at 2pm, the entertainment will include performances from the casts of Royal & Derngate’s Aladdin and The Jungle Book, The Deco’s Peter Pan and the Looking Glass Theatre’s Beauty and the Beast pantomimes. Heart FM will lead the countdown, before Emily and Susan hit the switch to illuminate Northampton’s shopping streets at 5pm.

The light switch-on marks the start of five weeks of family-friendly Christmas activities in the town, including the return of the Frost Fair, wreath-making workshops, a Victorian Christmas celebration and the new Igloo Cinema.

Cllr Anna King, cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to invite two of our outstanding local sports people, to follow in the footsteps of Ellie Robinson and switch on our Christmas lights this year.

“We’ve got a fantastic day of family entertainment lined up to get everyone in the Christmas spirit ahead of the switch on.

“We hope a large crowd of visitors will join us on the Market Square to enjoy the shopping, entertainment and to help us countdown to the light switch-on.”

For more information about any of the events and activities coming up over the next five weeks visit: www.christmasinnorthampton.co.uk