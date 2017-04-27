‘What they are doing to him is disgusting’: Former mayor backs the Mack in de-selection fight

A former mayor and a current borough council cabinet member are among Tories to come to the support of embattled MP David Mackintosh as his political career hangs in the balance.

Councillor John Caswell (Con, New Duston) has been a member of the Northampton South Conservative Association for 20 years.

David Mackintosh is likely to have to win a popular vote of the Northampton South membership if he wants to retain his seat.

But speaking to the Chronicle & Echo this week he said the moves to oust the 38-year-old were “disgusting”.

He said: “That man is the fifth best MP for dealing with constituents’ complaints.

“Twenty thousand people that man has helped – and they want to get rid of him?

“I think it’s disgusting what they are doing to him.”

Mr Mackintosh faces a crucial vote on whether he will retain his candidacy for the Northampton South seat on Tuesday, May 2.

Councillor Caswell said he will certainly vote for Mr Mackintosh to stay on as the candidate at the poll.

The former mayor also gave his support to Mr Mackintosh over the criticisms levelled at him for his role in the failed £10.25 million loan to Northampton Town Football Club.

Furthermore Councillor Caswell believes the MP has the support of the wider Northampton South Conservative Association membership and says the party could put its chances of winning the seat in jeopardy if they were to choose a different person to fight for it.

“You have to bear in mind David has helped 20,000 constituents – that’s a whole lot of people who would vote for him,” he said.

Northampton Borough Council’s cabinet member for the environment, Councillor Mike Hallam, also believes the perceived lack of support for Mr Mackintosh could be overblown.

Councillor Hallam said: “He is a really hard-working Member of Parliament, so no I don’t think that [lack of support] is true.

“David has my full support,” he said.

“If it comes to it I will be voting for him.”