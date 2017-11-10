What is Black Friday and who has promotions in Northampton?

The US custom is very much a fixture in the UK calendar now but which Northampton stores are taking part in this year’s Black Friday sales on November 24th?

Black Friday is the day following Thanksgiving in the US and is regarded as the beginning of the Christmas shopping season in America.

A PWC report from last year showed 27% of Brits planned to buy something on Black Friday or Cyber Monday last year.

The shopping craze started in the UK in 2013 with US-owned Asda (Wallmart) and hit national headlines with chaos in shops as shoppers battled for goods.

Northampton stores taking part:

Argos

Boots

B&Q

Mothercare

Currys

New Look

Online stores taking part:

Samsung

Microsoft

Amazon

Acer

eBay

Groupon

La Redoute

ASOS

Very

Last year, following negative headlines previously, ASDA didn’t do black Friday and they are joined by some other big names opting out for 2017.

List of stores NOT taking part:

Asda

Next

Primark

Homebase

Ikea

Apple