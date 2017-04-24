What does Northamptonshire mean to you...and can you capture it in a photograph?

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is appealing for people to take photographs of our beautiful county.

The foundation is building on the success of last year's competition, which attracted some fantastic images.

A spokesperson for the foundation said they wanted this year's to be even bigger and better.

"We live in an amazing county full of great culture, heritage and communities and we want to show just how brilliant Northamptonshire is!

"Due to the success of last year’s Capture the Moment Photography Competition we’re holding an even bigger, more exciting competition!

"This time we want you to send us a photo capturing the community of Northamptonshire. What does community life in Northamptonshire mean to you?

"Please send in your photos showcasing the amazing people, activities and places that are at the heart of your community."

You can enter through on the Foundation's Facebook page - www.facebook.com/NorthantsCF - or by email by sending your photo to lucy@ncf.uk.com.

The closing date is June 14, 2017. For competition entry details visit Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s website www.ncf.uk.com/captureyourcommunity.