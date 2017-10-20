What can I do with the kids over half-term in Northamptonshire?

Half term is approaching for Northamptonshire schools next week.

With the summer holidays barely out of sight, cash-strapped parents could be wondering how they are going to keep the kids entertained during the school break.

To help families this half term, below are four ideas for a great day out for a group of four without spending more than £40 for the whole family.

Charging about – Hullabaloo

This soft-play area includes slides, rope bridges and ball pits and is great for kids of all ages.

Perfect for allowing the kids to let off steam and safety is key to allowing everyone to have a whale of a time.

If your child needs assistance, adults (who are free to enter) are welcome to climb on too!

For those with younger children as well, Mums and Tots sessions include complimentary squash and biscuits and there is also a restaurant on-site.

Total price for a group of four: £16.80

A quacking time – Abington park

With buildings over seven centuries old, the beautiful park includes a fitness trail, playground and two lakes with plenty of hungry ducks!

The park is also home to a ‘garden of the blind’ (available to all) with plants that are striking for the smell and touch senses.

Also available free of charge is entry to the Abington Museum, ranging from domestic to military collections.

Total price for a group of four: Free!

Climbing Around – Pinnacle Northampton

This indoor climbing facility is suitable for kids as young as four and is great for both new beginners and experienced competitors.

High-flying thrill seekers can also use the half term visit to gauge their interest coming back for the regular weekly sessions, designed to improve climbing skills.

The facilities also allow families to bring food for the family, which helps save a little on the budget.

Total price for a group of four: £39

Choo-choo! – Northampton & Lamport Railway

The train is a steam and heritage diesel operated tourist railway and while the line was closed in 1981 by British Rail, it reopened in 1984 as a heritage railway.

Passengers have been paying to take a tip on the tracks since 1995 and Day Rover tickets are available for all-day access to the line.

The platform three buffet, the gift shop and the second-hand bookshop are all well worth a visit.

Total price for a group of four: £15.90

