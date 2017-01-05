What are the biggest issues in Northampton? Borough council launches 12-month survey and wants your views

A year-long investigation into the most important issues affecting Northampton residents has been launched.

The quality of shops in the town, homelessness and child sexual exploitation are previous concerns raised by residents who responded to a survey by Northampton Borough Council’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee.

The committee members - who are urging people to submit their ideas over the next 12 months - have said that they will investigate any issue affecting residents or the town and ideas do not need to be related to borough council services.

The outcome of any review will be contained in a final report with recommendations for the appropriate organisation.

However, the overview and scrutiny committee cannot help with individual complaints about specific issues, proper accounting for money of the council and the conduct or behaviour of a councillor or officer as these issues are dealt with separately.

For more information, visit www.northampton.gov.uk/scrutiny or email Tracey Tiff on ttiff@northampton.gov.uk