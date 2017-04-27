Weston Favell shopping centre thanks community for supporting Cynthia fundraising

A shopping centre’s annual fundraising total for their chosen charity has finally been revealed.

Weston Favell shopping centre last year announced it would be working in partnership with Cynthia Spencer Hospice, as its charity of the year 2016/17.

Cynthia Spencer volunteers and the centre management team gathered together for one last time, to unveil the final amount that had been raised - £5,324.87.

Throughout the year, the centre’s team had fundraised and provided the hospice team and volunteers space in the shopping centre to promote their fundraising events. Raising awareness and funds the special events included Movie Madness, the Honesty Library and the Favell Fun Clubs.

Kevin Legg, centre manager at Weston Favell said: “We are delighted to have worked with Cynthia Spencer Hospice, a wonderful charity that has touched so many lives.

“To have raised this much money for their charity is just amazing - we would like to thank all of the community who took part or donated throughout the last year, to help make this happen, by taking part in events and giving their spare change.”

John Helm, fundraising manager at Cynthia Spencer Hospice said: “We were blown away by this donation and the energy that the team have put into supporting the Hospice throughout the year. We’d like to say a huge thank you to the centre’s customers who have so generously contributed and taken part in events to make this such an impressive total. It’s great to know that Cynthia Spencer means so much to so many people.”