Weston Favell shopping centre staff give ten of the best

A Northampton shopping centre’s landlords have been encouraging the staff to volunteer their time and resources to help the town.

Redefine International, owners of Weston Favell shopping centre, are celebrating their 10th anniversary with a community engagement programme across the UK.

The group is encouraging their representatives and staff to give a little something back within their local areas, with a scheme called ‘Ten for 10’.

Rolling out their initiative through their locations, Weston Favell shopping centre was asked to donate time and resource to community groups and organisations, by volunteering to provide ten working days, or 80 hours altogether.

Now the hardworking team at Weston Favell shopping centre have completed their Ten for 10, with people who really need the support within the town.

Volunteers started their challenge at the Emmanuel Church sports hall, which was transformed by centre manager, Kevin Legg, and his team who re-painted the hall with all the equipment provided by the ‘Ten for 10’ workers.

Working on their challenge, Alan and Karl from Weston Favell shopping centre joined the Salvation Army on their walk around the town centre to provide help for street homeless people in the town.

The pair assisted the Salvation Army members supply food and blankets for 17 homeless people.

Mr Legg, the centre manager at Weston Favell shopping centre, said: “The initiative was brought to us from our landlord Redefine and our team have all jumped at the chance to provide some time and effort towards some community charities that mean a great deal to Northampton.

“By giving up a small amount of time between all of us, we really made a difference to our chosen community groups.

“It was time to roll up our sleeves and get busy contributing back to Northampton.”

The team’s fundraising has also been supporting their 2017/2018 charity of the year, Thomas’s Fund.

Thomas’s Fund works across Northamptonshire and within the children’s wards in Northampton and Kettering’s General Hospital’s, to provide music therapy to children and young people, who have life limiting illnesses.