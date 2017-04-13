Weston Favell shopping centre digs deep to help transform school garden

Pupils at a Northampton primary school are celebrating the completion of their new school garden area.

Thorplands Primary school new garden area was designed in October last year, which has now come to fruition. Helped by members of community and teacher Mr Robert Goldring, PE and Healthy Schools co-ordinator at the school, a garden space was developed for the children to enjoy, both during their school hours and at weekends.

The garden has been completed by a donation from Weston Favell shopping centre, which inspired by healthy lifestyles donated a wooden picnic bench an apple tree.