West Haddon paedophile jailed for 12 years

A paedophile has been given a 12-year-sentence at Northampton Crown Court after pleading guilty to arranging or facilitating an intended child sex offence, the possession and distribution of indecent images of children and possession of extreme pornography.

Craig Hunter, 44, of Station Road, West Haddon, received an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and will remain on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

The officer who led the investigation, PC Beth Curlett of the POLIT (Paedophile Online Investigation Team), said: “Northamptonshire Police work tirelessly to provide an effective response to this serious crime of exploitation, in order to safeguard the most vulnerable people in our society.

“I encourage anybody with any information about people viewing and sharing indecent images of children, to report it immediately by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency, to ensure we continue to protect people from harm.

“Hunter was a risk to all children.

“This sentence has greatly assisted in keeping children safe and sends out a clear message that the offence of arranging or facilitating a child sex offence will result in a long custodial sentence.”