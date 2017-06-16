Wellingborough trio sentenced for drug offences as part of drive to tackle gang-related violence

Three people have been handed prison sentences for Class A drug offences as part of an on-going drive to tackle gang-related violence in the county.

The three people were sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday (June 14) for drug-related offences.

Din

Fabien McGarity-Carter, 20, Mohammed Din, 37, and Donna Connolly, 36, from Wellingborough, each pleaded guilty to Class A drug offences after being arrested at an address in Wellingborough by officers who executed a warrant on January 12 this year.

McGarity-Carter was handed a four-year sentence, Din a three-year sentence and Connolly four months.

Detective Sergeant Danny Gasson from Operation Worcester said: “We are working hard to tackle those people involved in drug dealing and ‎hope these convictions send out a strong message that this activity is not tolerated in Northamptonshire.

“Targeting those people involved in gang-related crime is a priority for us and the Operation Worcester team will continue to tackle those people involved in drugs and violence in our county.

“Anyone with any information about those people involved in drug or gang-related crimes can contact us on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Information about gang-related crime, signs to look out for and how to access support, is available online at northants.police.uk or by calling police on 101.