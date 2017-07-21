Wellingborough’s BGT star announces death of Pudsey

Have your say

Britain’s Got Talent star Ashleigh Butler has spoken of her heartbreak following the death of her beloved dog Pudsey.

The pair from Wellingborough shot to fame after winning the ITV talent show in 2012.

Ashleigh with Pudsey and former mayor of Wellingborough Jim Bass

Their career then went on to include numerous television performances, Pudsey had his own film and the pair appeared in several pantomimes together, including at the Derngate in Northampton last Christmas.

But Ashleigh from Wellingborough has just announced the sad news about Pudsey via Instagram.

She said: “I can’t honestly believe I am writing these words.

“My handsome man has gone, and I don’t know what to do without him.

Pudsey

“My heart is broken, and I don’t know how I’m going to get through this.

“It hurts so much, that my handsome, incredible Pudsey Bear will never be by my side, where he belongs, again.

“We only had 11 years together, but they were the best years ever.

“He was my one in a billion dog that will never be replaced.”

Ashleigh and Pudsey opening a new dementia cafe 'Memories' at Ashley Court Care Home in Kettering

And she added: “I don’t need to write all of his endless accomplishments on here to prove how incredible he was for me.

“Sleep tight my handsome man, I love you lots xxxx.”