Wellingborough man jailed for three years for drug offences

A man has been sent to prison for three years for a number of drug offences.

Christopher Barclay, 27, of High Street, Wellingborough, has been sentenced to 40 months after being convicted of being in possession of Class A and B drugs with intent to supply, as well as being in possession of criminal property.

Barclay was arrested by officers from Operation Worcester, a police drive to tackle gang-related crime, after a warrant was executed at his home in December 2016.

DC Brian Gape from Operation Worcester said: “Barclay was found to be in possession of crack cocaine, cocaine and cannabis when we arrested him, as well as a large amount of cash.

“We hope his conviction shows others involved in this type of crime that we do make arrests and people do go to prison for drug dealing in Northamptonshire.

“We are committed to protecting people from harm and tackling those people involved in drugs and violence in our communities, and ask that anyone who has any concerns or information that could assist us, to call on 101. Likewise, anyone with information about people involved in drug dealing or gang culture can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”