Wedding rings stolen in Corby burglary

An engagement ring, two wedding rings and laptop computers were stolen in a burglary in Westfields Road, Corby.

The offenders entered the property at some point between 10pm on Saturday, April 29, and 1am on Sunday, April 30, although police have only just released details of the burglary.

They searched the house and took various items before making off.

Stolen property included two dark grey Lenovo laptops, a black PlayStation 4, a white gold engagement ring with one central cubic zirconia stone and several smaller ones on the band, two white gold wedding rings with yellow stripes through the middle, one brown leather wallet containing cards and cash and one faux leather handbag.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, who may have been offered any of the items for sale or who may have information about the burglary.

Witnesses or anyone with information about it can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.