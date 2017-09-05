Weaponised garden tool and kitchen knives seized from Northampton home

Eight dangerous tools, which include three kitchen knives, a hammer and a cultivator were recovered from an address in Northampton by plain-clothed officers.

The address was being used to supply Class A drugs but upon arrival yesterday (September 4), an array of high-risk tools were seized by the Northampton Proactive Team to, they said, protect the public from harm.

Picture by @NptonProactive.

The Northampton Proactive Team are a team of plainclothes police officers who specialise in arresting suspected dangerous criminals and drug dealers in the town.

On the same day, an air rifle was also seized from a different address following a stop-search. The offender was arrested for drug supply in Northampton.