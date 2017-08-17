‘We wish we could have kept you safe’: Northamptonshire family speaks of loss following tragic collision

The dad of a 15-year-old girl has paid tribute to his daughter who was killed in a road accident in Northamptonshire.

Lauren Mansfield, of Naseby, was out walking in the village with her boyfriend, Iowan Godfrey-Flower, at about 6.30pm on 30 August 2016 when she was hit by an SUV-style car, whose driver was momentarily blinded by the sun.



Her dad, David Mansfield, in a statement read out by the coroner at Lauren’s inquest yesterday (August 16), said the Guilsborough School pupil was a member of Broadway Belles choir – part of Northamptonshire Music & Performing Arts Trust – and played the flute.



He said: “She loved singing and playing music, she was studying for her music exam.”



Lauren also wanted to stay in full-time education and go onto the sixth form, hoping to secure a career in nursing when she grew up.



He said: “Our lives will never be the same for any of us, we now know true loss.



“Every day we wake in our house that no longer includes our daughter.



“We are so privileged to have loved you, Lauren. We wish we could have kept you safe.”



Lauren met with Iowan in a nearby park that day and agreed to go for a walk.



One witness told the court she was driving along Welford Road when she saw the couple.



She said: “I saw a young couple walking hand in hand, they were both in the road, they did not make any attempt to get out of the road.”



In a statement read out by HM coroner, Iowan said: “We were walking back to my house, the road is familiar to both of us, I couldn’t tell you how much we had walked it.”



When Iowan heard a car approaching from behind, he tried to pull Lauren out of the road. But she did not follow and was hit.



Professor Guy Rutty, a pathologist, said Lauren died from a head injury.



The driver of the vehicle involved said: “There is not a day that goes by where I do not think about the family and the deceased.”



HM coroner, Anne Pember delivered a narrative verdict. She said: “One afternoon on the 30th of August, Lauren was walking on Welford Road with her boyfriend. She was walking in the road when she was hit from behind by an approaching vehicle whose view was obstructed by the dazzling sunlight.”