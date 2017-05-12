'We are over the moon': Northampton care home ranked among the best in the UK

Staff at a care home near the centre of Northampton are celebrating after being ranked among the top one per cent in the UK.

Burlington Court, which is managed by Rochmills Group, has announced it has achieved an ‘outstanding’ Care Quality Commission (CQC) report after an inspection carried out in February.

Responsible individual for Rochmills Group, Tej Sehmi, said: "We are over the moon with the recent findings of CQC which is great news for our residents, great news for their families and great news for our staff.”

“I am so proud of our team, who work tirelessly and am very pleased that this has been recognised.

"We aim to provide the best care possible and will always continue to look to improve where we can.

Burlington Court on Roseholme Road, Abington, was rated outstanding in three categories out of five in the report for being "caring", "responsive" and "well-led".

The report also contains a number of positive remarks from elderly people living there.

Inspectors added: "People living at Burlington Court had an enhanced sense of well-being and quality of life because staff worked passionately to provide people

with meaningful experiences” and “Staff were empowered to work creatively to develop positive therapeutic relationships with people.”

The rating means the care home, registered for 102 beds, now ranks amongst the top one per cent of establishments in the country.

The inspection, which took place on February 21 and 22, was unannounced.