We all need to play a part in reporting 'disturbing' Facebook content says Northamptonshire charity chief

Too many Facebook users do not report 'disturbing' content, a Northamptonshire charity says, in reaction to the social media giant's leaked hidden handbook on sensitive content.

Yesterday The Guardian published the contents of Facebook's hidden guidelines on when to censor material.

It revealed that site moderators can allow some videos of some violent deaths to remain alongside photos of animal abuse and even live-streamed attempts at self-harm.

However, the Guardian also revealed some moderators felt simply 'overwhelmed' by the volume of work and only had seconds at a time to review each piece of controversial content.

Northamptonshire Rights and Equality Council, which has just launched a campaign to remove 1,000 'illegal' Facebook posts as part of a fundraising exercise, is now calling on all of the site's users to play a part in making it less 'hate-filled'.

Chief executive Anjona Roy, said: "Facebook users know only too well the shocking content that appears on social media.

"While Facebook has a responsibility to more effectively take down content, we can all play a part in making sure social media a much less hate-filled space.

"Too many people see content that is clearly disturbing and do not report it.”

Northamptonshire Rights and Equality Council is running a series of free events on hate incident reporting, including one dedicated to social media at Northampton College on June 27.

The charity's sponsored bid to remove 1,000 ‘illegal’ Facebook posts was launched after it lost £25,000 in funding from Northampton Borough Council and Kettering Council.

To donate to the cause, click here.