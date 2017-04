Water works and temporary traffic lights are causing long delays and heavy, queuing traffic in both directions this morning on a major Northamptonshire route.

The delays are on the A43 Kettering Road because of works ongoing at the junction with Red House Lane.

The average speed is 10mph and the queues are stretching back around a mile in either direction.

Severe delays of 28 minutes are being reported by the AA in the northbound direction and 13 minutes heading south into Northampton.