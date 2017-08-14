Water pressure fails in Northampton district after mains pipe bursts overnight

A burst mains pipe left a Northampton neighbourhood without water on Sunday morning.

Residents in Duston took to Facebook to voice their concerns after they woke up yesterday (August 13) to find they had little or no water pressure.

The mains reportedly broke outside the Poppy Field Farm pub, in Telstar Way, off Tollgate Way, at around 2:50am.

Anglian Water was called out to repair the pipe and pressure was restored to the neighbourhood at around 10am.