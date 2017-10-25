WATCH: Woman's grapple with handbag thief caught on CCTV in Northampton

CCTV footage released today of a Northampton robbery shows a thief yanking a woman's handbag away from her before running away.

The man approached the victim at around 1pm on October 16 near the traffic lights outside the Jesus Army Centre, Abington Square, town centre.

The man makes a grab for the bag.

Footage shows him glancing around before snatching the bag from her shoulder. The two fight over the bag before the strap snaps and the man runs off towards Lower Mounts.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Footage shows how the thief spots the bag, glances around and then makes his move.