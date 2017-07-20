WATCH: The moment Northamptonshire MP called Jane Austen one of our greatest 'living' authors

A Northamptonshire MP was left with egg on her face after calling Jane Austen "one of our greatest living authors" in a debate today.

Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom, the MP for Northamptonshire South, made the gaffe as she was fielding her weekly Business Questions session.

After Shadow Commons Leader Valerie Vaz had paid tribute to a set of women who had died recently, Mrs Leadsom went on to add "another great lady to that lovely list".

"That is Jane Austen, who will feature n he new £10 note," she said. "Who I think is one of our greatest living authors."

The statement drew guffaws from the assembled committee, particularly as the Pride and Prejudice author died almost 200 years ago to the day.

But Mrs Leadsom quickly corrected herself.

"Greatest ever authors," she said, before adding: "Well, I think many of us wish she were still living."

