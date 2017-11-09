WATCH: Police free Brit from Northampton travellers' site as part of slavery raid

A Brit being held as a suspected slave at a Northampton travellers' site was rescued by police today during a pre-dawn sting on three separate locations.

An early-morning raid was carried out today (November 9) at Lower Ecton Lane, Billing Park, as part of a countywide crackdown involving more than 70 officers.

A British national was found and safeguarded at the Lower Ecton Lane site.

A 76-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences. They are being held in custody in Northampton.

Meanwhile, five foreign nationals, four Romanians and one Pole, were found at the Greenfields travellers' site, in Braybrooke, and have been safeguarded by Northamptonshire Police

A total of three men aged 33, 29 and 20, as well as a 23-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences.

They are all currently being held in custody at Kettering.

Detective chief superintendent Kate Meynell, head of crime, public protection and intelligence, said: “Our primary aim today was to safeguard individuals who we strongly suspected were being used as modern day slaves and made to live in extremely poor conditions.

"Modern slavery takes many forms. In this case, it is labour exploitation with victims made to work extremely long hours for minimal pay. They receive no training, pay no taxes or insurance and remain extremely vulnerable.

"Northamptonshire Police treats modern slavery extremely seriously and operations such as this send out a clear message to those involved in labour exploitation that we will find you."

The operation was a joint effort by 70 police officers.

The term "modern slavery" is related to the offences of human trafficking, slavery, servitude and forced or compulsory labour, including sexual or criminal exploitation.

