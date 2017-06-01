WATCH: Northampton South general election candidates debate

Candidates fighting to represent the Northampton South seat are facing the publics’ questions this evening.

All Saints Church in the town centre is hosting the event from 7.30pm, which will see questions submitted by the public put to the candidates.

You can watch the debate live on this page, or join the conversation over on our Facebook page.

Conservative candidate Andrew Lewer is the only one of the politicians not to be attending the event, which was organised by the church.

The candidates standing in Northampton South are: Rose Gibbins (UKIP); Jill Hope (Liberal Democrat); Andrew Lewer (Conservative); Scott Mabbutt (Green Party); Kevin McKeever (Labour).