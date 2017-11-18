WATCH: Northampton-based film scheme needs £105k from local businesses to keep rolling

A filmmaking social enterprise in Northampton, which is about to shoot a version of Macbeth in the town, is hoping to raise a further £105,000 to expand its work.

Screen Northants has recently secured the six-figure BBC Children in Need fund to produce films with disadvantaged young people in the county.

But the enterprise is now appealing to local businesses to match fund the grant, to increase the work that it can do.

Director of Screen Northants, Becky Adams, said: “We are over the moon that BBC Children in Need is supporting us again after our successful small grant last year.

"We are looking forward to making a tangible difference to young people’s life chances as well as highlighting the amazing array of talent, locations and creativity in

Northamptonshire.

"We need local businesses that share our passion for the county, the potential of its young people and the future workforce, to support our work, whether that’s through financial sponsorship or donation of services or products.”

The first film Screen Northants will be producing is a feature-length modern-day version of Shakespeare’s Macbeth shooting in Northampton.

Groups of disadvantaged children will work under a professional crew on the pre-production of the film, culminating in a five-week shoot at the start of 2018.

The casting for the film will be done through open auditions in Northamptonshire and the cast will be predominantly made up of local young people.

And Screen Northants has landed Daryl Chase as Director. The filmmaker has been responsible for directing numerous commercials, music videos, documentaries and high profile campaigns featuring the likes of Romeo Beckham, James Corden and Julie Walters among others.

Of the Macbeth project, he said: “I’m excited and inspired by the prospect of exploring an emotive, modern and dynamic visual approach to a classic, texturally rich story.”

For more information, you can contact Screen Northants on info@screennorthants.co.uk or visit them in the Grosvenor Centre during weekdays.

And find out how to audition {https://screennorthants.wordpress.com/2017/11/07/casting-feature- film-macbeth/|here.|}