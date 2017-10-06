WATCH: Masked men break into car and roll it away outside Northampton home, CCTV shows

A car was broken into and wheeled away by three men in a Northampton neighbourhood this morning.

A home CCTV camera captured the incident in Queen Eleanor Road, off Towcester Road, Delapre, at around 2.30am today (October 6).

CCTV shows how a man climbed through the driver's side window.

Footage shows three men dressed in black and wearing balaclavas approaching the white Audi A5. Over the course of about five minutes, one of the men is able to climb through the window on the driver's side and switch on the headlights.

The other two men then stand behind the car and push it out of sight.

The owner called the police at around 4am when they woke up and discovered the car was gone.

The Audi has a personalised license plate that reads A5 WUH.

An image of the car stolen from outside the house.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."