WATCH: Interview with the Britain's Got Talent singer with the £1 million voice

A former Britain's Got Talent contestant whose voice has been insured for £1 million by Lloyd's of London was in Northampton to speak about the upcoming release of her debut album.

Beau Dermott, from Liverpool, rose to fame after performing on the talent show last year where she earned a golden buzzer from Amanda Holden – now her mentor – taking her straight into the live finals.

Beau's album is out on September 1

Since then 13-year-old Beau has signed a record deal with Decca, has recorded her album 'Brave' which is out next month, and has performed in front of the Queen at Dame Vera Lynn's 100th birthday celebration concert at the London Palladium.

Beau is currently organising a charity concert at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on October 12 in aid of Cancer Research UK, following her father's diagnosis.

Tom Lewis, director of A&R at Decca, says: “Beau’s voice is one in a million – and that’s why it needs insuring! Having such an incredible talent at such a young age is truly remarkable, and we’re looking forward to working with Beau as she develops into a young star.”