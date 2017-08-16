WATCH: Drone camera film shows route of Northampton's Northern Orbital Route

A crowdfunded video showing the area of countryside set to be affected by a new relief road in Northampton has been posted on Youtube.

The proposed new road will eventually run from the A5199 near Chapel Brampton to the A43 and is aimed at easing traffic in the north of the town, particularly Kingsthorpe.

But in less than a month a Facebook group against the scheme has attracted nearly 1,000 members and is growing daily.

A crowdfunding bid was launched to film an aerial video of the proposed route to highlight the green swathe of countryside the road would run through. The bid raised nearly £800.

