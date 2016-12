The Met Office has released a weather warning for fog and freezing fog across the county and beyond.

The warning runs until 4pm this evening and says areas of fog and freezing fog will only slowly clear through today, with some perhaps persisting into this evening.

Fog patches could reduce visibility to less than 100 metres in places.

The Met Office warns that driving conditions will be difficult with journeys likely to take longer than usual and that delays to air travel are possible.