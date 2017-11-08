Warning to parents as police post pictures of teenagers cycling dangerously in and out of traffic in Northampton

Images of teenagers cycling directly into the path of buses and cars in Northampton have been published by police.

The CCTV images posted by Neighbourhood Policing Team for Northampton via their Twitter account, @NptonPolice, show youths on bikes in the town centre doing wheelies and cycling the wrong way along roads.

Image: Northamptonshire Police

The teenagers are weaving in and out of traffic and cycling head on towards buses and cars.

The policing team posted the pictures as a warning to parents and said: "Teenagers cycling in front of Buses and cars in Npton. Family’s aware of these kids reckless behaviour? #Dangerousgame"

Anyone with any information can call police on 101.