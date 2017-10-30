Warning to drivers of weekend closure of A43 near Northampton this weekend

The A43 north of Northampton will be closed this weekend for resurfacing work to take place.

The work is the second phase of work by Northamptonshire County Council to improve the A43 between Northampton Kettering.

A spokesman said: "The work at the weekend will help connect the existing A43 with the new dual carriageway which is being constructed.

"The closure will be in place from 8pm on Friday, November 3 until 6am on Monday, November 6. An official diversion route will be signposted."

The A43 will be closed from the Round Spinney roundabout and the Holcot roundabout, the spokesman said. There is no through route and all HGV’s must follow the signed diversion route along the A508.

"Local access will be permitted to residents of Thorpeville and Park View with Ashley Lane and The Avenue also remaining open.

"It is hoped the majority of the work will be completed between the two dates but there could be further closures the following weekend, if required," the spokesman said.

The completion of Phase Two of the project will see a 1.2km dual carriageway from the existing Moulton roundabout, which has been reconstructed, to a newly-built roundabout at Overstone Grange.