Officers want to speak to a man with Northampton links who is wanted in connection with assault and threats to commit arson.

Police in Northampton are appealing for help in tracing Asher Edwards.

The 22-year-old is known to frequent the Kings Heath area of Northampton.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.